Elections: Forget left and right; vote local

I vote for candidates who revive local economies by supporting small businesses.
I won’t live under an oppressive Right thumb or Left thumb. I reject both the mega-corporation and the socialist state.
Multinational monopolies bankrupt the creative spirit of the individual. So do ever-expanding federal “entitlement” programs.
The alternative to Left and Right is not the Center but the Local: Bio-regional economies generating real jobs and sustainable abundance, building community through local entrepreneurs and small-business capitalism.
Local economies can still interact for commerce, but the locus of authority lies in the community, not in centralized bureaucracy or mega-corporate power.
The role of government is not to contend with the marketplace, but to keep playing field level, breaking up monopolies, channeling funds to start-up enterprises, especially in financially depressed areas.
We need to stimulate small businesses, not murder them with taxes. And do it now, before cities become urban wastelands littered with used syringes and human feces.
Put people into jobs, not out to pasture.
Revitalize the very meaning of the word “economy,” rooted in the Greek “oicos,” meaning home, and “nomos,” meaning rule.
Eco-nomos = home-rule. The power of the local.
