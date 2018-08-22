Anthem: NFL players right to repeat history

Re: “Players kneel, drawing rebuke from Trump,” (TNT, 8/11).
Does anyone remember the 1968 Olympics? Two men raised their fists in protest during the national anthem. The news at the time claimed it was “Black Power.” It actually was a protest for human rights.
I was 13 years old when this happened, and all I could get out of it was that something is not right. Well, after all these years I would say the message still hasn’t hit home.
I believe after 50 years we should have gotten it correct by now. It has been said that history does repeat itself, The players of the NFL are repeating history. A message is being sent and should be heard.
I love our country, our flag and my freedom of choice, voice and religion. The platform being used by these players is that we value football and the players who play the game. They are just like any one of us who needs a voice to get the message across.
The so-called “disrespect “should be seen as a message of unification for all.
