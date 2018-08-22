Pope: Ruling out death penalty not enough

Re: “Pope rules out death penalty in change to church teaching,” (TNT, 8/2).
Pope Francis did not go far enough. The death penalty is capital murder, no doubt about it, but so is the murder with impunity of unarmed people of color and/or different religions in all countries.
Militarized police are being hired and trained to do so in fascist-trending countries such as the U.S. , Russia, Israel, and Saudi Arabia.
The economic enslavement of minorities, women, children and the world’s poor is also just as egregious and mortal of a sin.
It is time that all the churches and religions followed Jesus’ demand that we honor human dignity, in life as well as death.
