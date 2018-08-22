Letters to the Editor

Pope: Ruling out death penalty not enough

By Judith Daurelle

Tacoma

August 22, 2018 05:00 PM

Re: “Pope rules out death penalty in change to church teaching,” (TNT, 8/2).

Pope Francis did not go far enough. The death penalty is capital murder, no doubt about it, but so is the murder with impunity of unarmed people of color and/or different religions in all countries.

Militarized police are being hired and trained to do so in fascist-trending countries such as the U.S. , Russia, Israel, and Saudi Arabia.

The economic enslavement of minorities, women, children and the world’s poor is also just as egregious and mortal of a sin.

It is time that all the churches and religions followed Jesus’ demand that we honor human dignity, in life as well as death.

