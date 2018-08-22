Russia: Let’s not kid ourselves about motives

Re: “Beware starting another cold war,” (TNT letter, 8/9).
The letter writer says President Trump is pursuing a policy of peaceful coexistence with Russia, but that is practically an oxymoron.
Russia’s invasion of Georgia, Crimea and Ukraine, plus shooting down a Korean airliner, doesn’t suggest a desire for peaceful coexistence.
And that’s not to mention Russia’s interference in our presidential election, with more interference likely.
Anybody who doesn’t think this is Russia’s game plan has seriously misread world and national events going back several years.
And being opposed to Trump is not a liberal plot to revive the Cold War. A renewed Cold War probably has more implications for the military-industrial-congressional complex.
