Free press: Constitution’s safeguards are ageless

Re: “Mr. President, end your war on free press,” (TNT editorial, 8/16).
While recently reading Katharine Graham’s autobiography, I came across a quote from her father, Eugene Meyer, the long ago owner of The Washington Post.
“The citizens of a free country have to depend on a free press for information necessary to the intelligent discharge of their duties of citizenship. That is why the constitution gives newspapers express protection from government interference...”
At this time when the First Amendment is under siege by a president who should be protecting the constitution, Meyer’s words are even more noteworthy.
