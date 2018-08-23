Trump: A note of motivational gratitude

A note to President Trump: The day you were elected changed my life.
The next morning, I decided to get involved with my world beyond just voting. After thinking about what is the most important issue facing us today, I decided it might be climate change.
Knowing nothing, I decided to educate myself. The following Saturday, I attended Craig Hover’s presentation on his book, “A World to Come Home To.”
This is where I became acquainted with Citizens’ Climate Lobby, which was just then forming a chapter in Tacoma. I started going to meetings to continue my education.
Now, all these months later, I have done things I never thought I would do. With CCL’s training, positive attitude and support, I have, with my colleagues, met with our congressman as well as quite a few city council members.
Replacing despair with hope, I know that we already have a great country; in my own very small way, I am helping to keep it great — all in a positive, non-partisan way that I’d never dreamed of.
The best part, Mr. Trump, is that I am loving it.
