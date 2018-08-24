Security clearance: Please revoke mine

Mr President, as you’ve done to great public servants of this country, please revoke my security clearance.
I’m a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel who served our country for over 22 years (without dodging any draft for “bone spurs”), flying combat missions in Operation Desert Shield/Storm and OEF/OIF (and if you have to decipher that, ask a veteran).
I instruct Air Force pilots as a contractor in C-17 simulators and require a “secret” clearance. I do this because I find it enjoyable and rewarding; if I can make the difference where a trained crew makes a better decision, then I have earned my pay and can possibly save lives.
I require this clearance to properly keep current on flight parameters, manuals, tactics and doctrine, which enables me to correctly teach our new generation of warfighters to do their jobs more safely.
You, Mr. President, are the “enemy of the people,” as you so cavalierly refer to the Fourth Estate.
