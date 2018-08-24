Sex abuse: Church’s moral authority fading

As a lifelong Catholic, I want to urge the church to take the long, thick beam out of its own eye before it takes the sliver out of its brother’s.
No longer does the church have any moral authority to publicly criticize others. Please take care of the hideous, soul-killing practice of child sex abuse and coverup in the church before saying one critical thing about any policies of the U.S.
If you wish to take on your own leadership for their crimes and sins, count me in. However, Christ never publicly criticized the Romans, even though they were the most oppressive regime in history.
He did, however, often criticize his own religion for distorting God’s word.
He knew if he got drawn into the political arguments of his day, his message would be lost to those who disagreed with him politically. And his message transcends politics.
