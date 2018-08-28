Homelessness: Expert mediators are local

Re: “A cheaper way to ease Seattle’s homeless crisis?” (TNT, 8/19).
In this wonderful article on Pierce County’s successful homelessness diversion program, a reference was made to the key training provided by “mediation experts.”
What it failed to mention is that those mediators were staff from Tacoma’s own Center for Dialog and Resolution.
The nonprofit CDR trains folks to have productive conversations in difficult situations and has garnered a national reputation for helping homelessness caseworkers develop the skills to ask the right questions - and to listen to the answers. This is certainly worth acknowledgment.
