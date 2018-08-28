Prosecutor race: Incumbent throws away my money

I voted for Mary Robnett over Mark Lindquist in the primary race for Pierce County prosecutor primarily because of his role in incurring legal costs for Pierce County citizens.
News Tribune articles from May indicate the cost is over $1 million and may go higher. That’s taking my taxes and throwing them right out the window.
I used to support Lindquist and thought he did a great job, but this wastefulness and reports of a hostile work environment are too much.
I think Robnett will do the job well, although the bar for her success isn’t all that high at this point thanks to the incumbent prosecutor.
