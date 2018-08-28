Environment: Two ideas to cut carbon emissions, create jobs

Re: “Trump plan for coal emissions: Let states decide,” (TNT, 8/20).
The article details the president’s plan to overhaul several climate change regulations in the power and transportation sectors that would likely increase carbon emissions.
Washington residents should be aware of two alternatives that would achieve the job and business growth goals the president seeks, while retaining the environmental benefit of reducing emissions.
The first is state Initiative 1631, which will be on the November ballot. It would put a $15 per ton fee on the largest carbon producers in the state, helping them transition to clean energy like wind and solar.
It has provisions that protect low-income citizens, and is projected to create thousands of new jobs.
The second plan, a carbon fee and dividend, is being proposed by the international organization Citizens Climate Lobby. The carbon fee in this plan comes back to U.S. households in the form of a monthly dividend, keeping it revenue neutral.
An independent analysis predicts CFD would create 2.1 million jobs while dropping carbon emissions 33 percent in 10 years nationwide.
Americans have choices, and there are win-win alternatives!
