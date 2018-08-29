Technology: Tacoma needs advisory board

As the role, influence and necessity of technology grow across industries, it becomes more and more imperative that the City of Tacoma establish a Technology Advisory Board to support and advise on the availability and use of technology.
Of the city’s current 27 committees, boards and commissions, none is dedicated to technology. Yet industries and individuals increasingly rely upon technology for effective communication, research, development, feedback and implementation.
Technology will play a role in addressing many challenges facing the city and the region today. A technology board would advise the city on new ways to leverage data to reduce traffic congestion, promote economic growth and enhance electronic civic engagement and coverage, such as how to increase availability of broadband for low-income individuals.
Such a board could have a significant impact on Tacoma’s infrastructure and innovation.
I encourage all to contact the mayor’s office and advocate for the formation of a Tacoma technology board, comprised of a team of experts, to guide digital government innovation to improve citizen services and experiences.
