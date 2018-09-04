Gun initiative: So much for following letter of law

Re: “State Supreme Court clears way for Washington gun law,” (TNT, 8/25).
I was unsurprisingly justified in my expectations upon seeing that the Supreme Court had overturned a decision by a lower court to toss out more than 300,000 signatures in support of an anti-gun initiative.
The letter of the law is meaningless in our state, and the feelings of elitists and ponderously rich out-of-state activists are what matters.
Citing the well-known “It was good enough” clause of our constitution, the court overturned codified law in favor of the “How-I-want-it-to-be” crowd.
I intend to use this precedent if ever a law officer challenges me regarding the speed limit, assault, larceny or whatever the law states versus what I think it should be.
Comments