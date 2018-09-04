Catholic church: Institution greater than disgraced few

Re: “Why am I still a Catholic,” (TNT, 8/22).
Kudos to the News Tribune and Washington Post columnist Mary Tumulty for sharing her views on the current scandal encountered by the church.
As a cradle Catholic, I applaud her viewpoint. The institution is far bigger than those few who would, or have, disgraced its image over the years.
Our prayers, persistence and presence are indeed essential in these troublesome times. Such faithful are many, and we’re proud to be a part of them.
The overwhelming number of dedicated, good and innocent holy priests deserve our respect and support. They’ve done it the old fashioned way - they’ve earned it.
Comments