Catholic church: Is prophecy being fulfilled?

Re: “Archbishop says he’s ‘at peace after revelations’ (TNT 8/30).
This is merely the latest example of pedophilia going on for decades in the Catholic Church.
The one who founded Christianity, Jesus of Nazareth, stated 2,000 years ago: “There is nothing hidden that will not become manifest, nor anything carefully concealed that will never become known and not come out in the open.” (Luke 8-17).
Is this then a prophecy being fulfilled before our very eyes? And should it not behoove all of us to sit up and take notice, as we lead our daily lives?
Perhaps so.
