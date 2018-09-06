Teacher pay: Shame on school administrators

Teachers have been promised decent raises “next year” for almost three decades.
Meanwhile, public school superintendents have cozied up to school boards and year after year finagled total compensation packages for themselves that now approach a half a million dollars a year.
Never mind that teachers are the heavy lifters on the front lines in our schools.
That superintendents are doing it again this year when we finally have some McCleary funds is beyond the pale.
What child remembers their principal or superintendent? No, they remember teachers as people who made a difference in their lives.
Let’s correct this very real injustice. It is way beyond time to give back to our teachers with significant pay raises.
Claudia Finseth, Tacoma
