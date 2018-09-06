Gun initiative: Don’t punish law-abiding citizens

If a meth chef blows himself up with a propane tank he stole from my locked shed, am I guilty of providing an explosive to a bad guy?
If someone breaks into my locked house, steals my samurai sword, then attacks someone on the street, am I guilty of providing a deadly weapon to a criminal?
If someone steals my locked truck, gets drunk and drives the wrong way down the freeway, killing 10 people, am I guilty of proving him the vehicle?
If you're thinking,"No, that's ridiculous", then why, under Initiative 1639, would I be guilty of any crime should someone break into my locked home and steal my gun?
Let's start getting tough on criminals and deal with the real issues, rather than enacting redundant laws or not-so-cleverly designed gun-control measures affecting only law-abiding citizens.
Ron Vietz, Edgewood
