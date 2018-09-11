McCain: Daughter’s tribute worth preserving

On the first day of September, I awoke to the eulogy of the recently deceased Sen. John McCain, as delivered by his daughter, Meghan.
The emotional words, as well as a brief history lesson in what kind of man McCain was, i found to be incredibly powerful. I sat in awe as I listened to Meghan, and felt a deep sense of pride to be an American.
A man of this quality of character is what our country hungers for. I suggest for everyone in America to take a moment and listen to this powerful and compelling eulogy, for is should be one for the archives.
Thank you, Ms. McCain, and prayers to you and your family.
Mark Edward Crough, Tacoma
Comments