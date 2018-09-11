Strikes: Kids, instead of profits, held hostage

We should bear in mind that teacher strikes are different from classic strikes in which employees demand higher wages or better conditions from a profit-making business.
In that situation the employer loses money while strikers are out and the boss must decide if it’s worth it to refuse their demands.
When teachers go on strike, the managers of the schools continue to receive their full pay. The only ones who suffer are the children, who are deprived of the education they are entitled to under the law.
Striking teachers in effect are saying: “If you don’t meet our demands, we will hurt the children.”
Kendall Warren, Lake Tapps
Comments