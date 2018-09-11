Strike: Legislators weak, Seattle-focused

Should Tacoma teachers make as much as teachers in other districts? Or to rephrase the question: Do we parents in Tacoma deserve the best teachers for our kids? Our teachers and students deserve better.
Our local legislators are weak and have a troubling history of supporting Seattle-centric (rich district) policies. Teachers are absolutely not to blame and deserve equitable pay.
I sincerely hope that very soon our local lawmakers can oust Seattle's Frank Chopp, the longest-serving Washington speaker of the House.
If education is the most important issue, I would say our local legislators are ill informed and not representing us well.
Joe Atkinson, Tacoma
(Joe Atkinson is a former 7-year legislative aide.)
