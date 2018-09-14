Democrats: Hypocrisy over Kavanaugh papers

Democrats have their knickers in a knot over the non-access to 100,000 pages of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s rulings and papers.
Most of these same progressive pols hadn’t read the 2,000 Obamacare pages and yet proudly proclaimed, “...we have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it.” (Nancy Pelosi)
If these elected officials can’t or won’t read 2,000 pages, what makes them think they will tackle 50 times that many? Let’s use Democrat logic and confirm Kavanaugh, and then read his rulings, etc., to find out what he’s about.
The voters puzzle why Congress has an 18 percent approval rating and members still are re-elected.
It’s past time for term limits.
George Terhaar, Enumclaw
