Teacher strike: Overwhelming community support

I would like to express my gratitude to the Tacoma community for their incredible support during the teacher strike. I have taught in the Tacoma School District for 26 years and have never felt the love and support that I did during the week of the strike.
With the negativity and division that can come from a strike, it was beautiful to witness the entire community coming together day after day showing overwhelming support for teachers.
I absolutely love the value that our community places on education. Thank you, Tacoma!
