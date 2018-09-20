Supreme Court: Senators rightly oppose Kavanaugh

As we stand on the cusp of hammering in one of the remaining nails in the coffin of American integrity, I commend Washington senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray for standing against Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.
I encourage both senators to reiterate to their colleagues just how brutally ugly this process looks to those of us on the outside. The suppression of information, the diminishment of women, the naked desire of Republicans to protect the president and his corruption, the race to end unions, end health care, maximize the presence of weapons, and the suppression of marginalized persons.
The American people do not support this nomination and Republicans are not hiding anything.
