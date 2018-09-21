Kavanaugh: Boys club protects self interests

Re: “Our republic threatened by Kavanaugh crisis,” (TNT, 9/20).
I read with an open mind this op-ed column by Jay Ambrose. However, a phrase stuck in my craw.
He described the accuser’s attorneys as “fiercely feminist lawyers”. It read to me as a slur both against Dr. Ford and women who believe in equal rights.
Ambrose ignores the history of sexual harassment and misconduct in the Senate and the Supreme Court, suggesting that this is a one-off situation. It is not.
Judge Brett Kavanaugh does not believe in women’s rights, especially the rights of women for health and sexual autonomy. It really doesn’t matter if Kavanaugh assaulted Ford in high school. The truth will come out.
What does matter is the response of the Republicans to the accusation. So far the boy’s club is protecting the boys club: He didn’t do it and she is at fault. Meanwhile, Ford is getting death threats.
I’m with Sen. Mazie Hirono who said men need to shut up and stand up. I will add that men need to grow up and accept that sexual aggression against women is never defensible.
It is not OK for boys to be boys. Women need to be respected. No more misogynists on the Supreme Court.
Comments