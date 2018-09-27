Role model: Heed lesson of oppressed Seahawk

Re: “Who needs practice? Thomas, Carson lead win over Dallas,” (TNT, 9/24).
I don’t think I’ll do anything at work today. I’m going to skip staff meetings and just sit at my desk. I’m worth more than I’m getting right now and everyone knows that.
I know there is a company out there willing to pay me more. I mean, I’ve saved this company numerous times. Ask anyone. Why should I do any more than just be here?
I never used to feel this way, but Seattle Seahawk free safety Earl Thomas’ example of skipping practice until he gets a big payday woke me up.
So, come on, some other company: Come and get me. I’ll make you look good, and I’m a team player.
