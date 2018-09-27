Teacher pay: Irresponsible to bust budget

Re: “Tacoma teachers approve contract offer, end strike,” (TNT, 9/15).
How do school districts get away with giving teachers a pay raise without a way to pay for them? Do the words “balanced budget” ring a bell?
In my view this is total mismanagement on the districts’ part. If I tried to do this with my own finances, I would have creditors beating down my door.
I am a former mayor of a small town. State law required that I could not operate the city with money the city didn’t have. I was required to submit a “balanced budget” every year.
If school districts are hoping the Legislature comes up with money, they’d better not count on it. They got themselves into this mess, they’d better figure it out on their own.
