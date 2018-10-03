Suicide: Mentally ill not “desperately lost”

Re: “Bridge should not be known for suicide,” (TNT editorial, 9/19).
I applaud your efforts to highlight the suicide prevention signs soon to be placed on the Narrows Bridge.
I was aghast, however, with your statement that the signs are “a good step forward to convince desperately lost and hurting people to take a brave step back.”
Desperately lost? No. They are ill. They have behavioral health issues.
You would not say those with cancer or diabetes are desperately lost. Mental illness should be treated like any other illness and referred to as such.
I invite the members of your Editorial Board to attend a meeting sometime of the Pierce County chapter of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Anyone interested in learning more about mental illness is welcome to attend and will find welcoming and empathetic people.
Many on the brink of taking their lives do take “a brave step back,” seek help and learn to live successful lives. Don’t let your loved ones suffer. There are solutions and legions of compassionate people who will help.
Comments