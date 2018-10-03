Supreme Court: Truth telling has its limits

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford said she is 100 percent sure that Brett Kavanaugh attacked her. The judge is equally positive he never has done anything like that in his life.
They both seem credible. Who to believe?
The judge’s supporters say they believe Ford to a point that something indeed happened to her, but maybe it was another person or incident. The judge is a confessed high school drinker who said: “ I sometimes had too many beers.”
What is more believable of two seemingly credible witnesses? That she confused the face and details of her attacker, or that he blacked out and honestly doesn’t remember it?
They could both be telling the truth as far as they remember the incident. A lifetime Supreme Court position could be determined by the answer to this question.
