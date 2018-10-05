Columbus Day: A time for Italians to be proud

“Honoring Indigenous People’s Day — and giving Columbus the boot — is right call for Tacoma,” (Matt Driscoll column, 10/1).
In October, throughout the U.S., people celebrate Columbus Day, the day that Christopher Columbus landed in “The New World.”
This is a particularly special celebration for those of Italian descent.
Italian-Americans take pride in the fact that Columbus was Italian (born Christoforo Columbo in Genoa, Italy in 1451), and that he was a courageous leader who persevered in his quest to find India by a new route.
But Columbus Day is not just a celebration of his sailing achievements; it is also a celebration of Italian history and culture. It is a day to celebrate being Italian.
As Italian-Americans, we try to pass on to the next generation the importance of what Columbus Day stands for and to honor Christopher Columbus.
(Munizza is president of Sons of Italy, Tacoma)
