LNG: Dems’ silence is unacceptable

Not a day goes by that Democrats aren’t denouncing Republicans about environmental issues on social media. But one sound from our supposedly progressive politicians means more than all the rest: their silence!
I’ve contacted my congressional representative, Adam Smith, and state leaders to ask why they refuse to stand against plunking PSE’s new fossil fuel plant in Tacoma, despite serious permitting problems, Puyallup tribal treaty issues and widespread local opposition.
Smith, who took more money from PSE over the last decade than any other congress member from Washington, rarely responds. When he does, his people tell me it’s a local issue, not his job. State politicians are no better.
When Republicans brag about their love for fossil fuels, it’s clear they must be stopped. When Democrats take loads of corporate cash from big oil and then do nothing, it’s clear we the people need better allies to protect the environment.
It’s election season; vote all the bums out.
