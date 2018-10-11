Peninsula: Stanford is ready to lead now

We’re fortunate here in Gig Harbor to have Joy Stanford running for the state Legislature in the 26th District. She is exactly the kind of smart, savvy woman leader we need now in Olympia.
A health care expert with deep personal knowledge of our schools, Stanford is ready now to be a standout leader.
After years of trying to connect with elusive, ethically challenged representatives and sleazy campaigns, Key Peninsula and Gig Harbor voters now have someone they can be proud to vote for.
(Seaquist is a former state representative in the 26th District.)
Comments