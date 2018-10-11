Biology: Lessons for the #metoo generation

It seems there is a plethora of #metoo these days.
It is a fact that in nearly every species there is an ingrained desire to procreate and continue that species. But in humans, it should only be acted upon by married couples.
Do not engage in touching, feeling, caressing, fondling, kissing -- then choose to opt out at the last minute. There is no magic “off” switch for raging hormones!
In other words, do not put yourself in a position where the phrase “Just Say NO” may no longer be a viable option. Does anyone recall that other phrase, “It takes two (to tangle)”?
Yes, I do understand there are sexual predators and perverts with unhealthy desires who prey on women. This may be an indication of our self-centered society.
If anyone had an illegal forced sexual experience, please come forward immediately to bring that perpetrator to account for his crime while the data is still fresh
Do not wait 30 years in what can now only be perceived as a politically coerced act of vengeance where those data may have been alcoholically corrupted by time.
