Air quality: Lung disease patient backs I-1631

I’m 85 years old and a long-time resident of south King County. Earlier this year, I was diagnosed with an incurable lung disease. It won’t kill me as long as I manage it properly. That management includes being able to breathe clean air.
Yet the Western States Petroleum Association a.k.a. Big Oil, which has polluted our air by extracting and burning fossil fuels for many years, is running TV and print ads effectively saying it won’t pay for cleaning up the pollution mess it’s caused.
t refuses to buy into a carbon fee It doesn’t want to be held accountable and lose a free pass to pollute.
Big oil companies have caused a mess. They’re hurting people like me and others with pulmonary problems, and they want us to pay to clean up their mess by voting “No” on Initiative 1631.
If we do, we’re succumbing to the ultimate con job.
