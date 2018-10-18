Democrats: Abuse of Kavanaugh plays poorly

Once again the Democrats demonstrated they are the party of incivility, lawlessness and intimidation with their disgraceful behavior during the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings.
Democratic senators acted foolishly, hundreds of liberal activists were arrested, and Republican senators were bullied in restaurants, airports and the halls of the Senate.
Do women actually believe that if their son, husband or father were accused of rape, they shouldn’t be given due process rights?
Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony was riddled with inconsistencies. Where was the coverage? (Read “8 big problems for Christine Blasey Ford story,” New York Post, Paul Sperry, 9/25).
The attempt to destroy the reputation, livelihood and family of Judge Kavanaugh by the Democrats was despicable and will not play well with voters.
President Trump and the Republicans have invigorated the economy, cut taxes, won on trade and foreign policy, and rebuilt the military. Why change course?
