Carbon tax: I-1631 good for young families

As my husband and I get ready to start a family, we have many reasons to support Initiative 1631.
It will reduce pollution. We pay to have our trash picked up, but fossil fuel companies spew dangerous pollutants into our air, affecting our health, communities and climate, without paying a dime.
By requiring polluters to pay for damage they cause, they will have a financial incentive to pollute less.
The “no” campaign is almost exclusively funded by oil companies. While they claim to care about climate change and keeping costs low for consumers, they have proposed no viable alternative and their profit margins are huge.
The reason for their opposition is simple: I-1631 threatens their bottom line.
I-1631 will unlock a vibrant clean energy economy in Washington. It will transition us to clean and renewable energy sources, create well-paying jobs, revitalize our economy and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels.
