Pam Roach: Same old rudeness, same blame

Re: “Councilwoman Pam Roach drops a four-letter bomb on her son during public meeting,” (TNT, 10/10).
There’s nothing new about the latest version of the Pam Roach bullying saga. This is the same style of rudeness that characterized her miserably long career in the Washington State Senate.
She is the very same Pam Roach found guilty of violating the Senate’s Respectful Workplace Policy. She is the same Pam Roach whose own party found her guilty of abusive conduct and forbade her from having contact with Republican staffers in the Senate.
She is also the same Pam Roach who continues to blame others for her bullying. She claimed she was “the most unfairly treated senator in state history.”
Now this time, after using the “F-Bomb” at a fellow member of the Pierce County Council, she went right back to her default reaction every time she is caught bullying: blame.
She blamed the passion of the argument. She blamed the heat of the moment. She even had the audacity blame Democrats when she laughably added: “It seems I have been listening to too many Democrat protesters lately.”
Comments