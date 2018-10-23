Gun initiative: I won’t cave in to added burden

Re: “Quit waiting on gun safety; yes on I-1639,” (TNT endorsement, 10/12).
In the early 1990s, your Editorial Board endorsed the national “assault” weapons ban, noting (to paraphrase from my memory) only these newer style ominous looking military style weapons need to be regulated.
You specifically noted the World War II era M1 was not included and need not be as it presented no particular danger. The legislation became law in 1994 and was allowed to expire in 2004. There was no evidence it had any effect on crime.
Now you recommend passage of the I-1639 variation of similar draconian laws nationwide. Nowhere have they provided the promised outcome.
It will classify every semi-automatic rifle from .22 caliber through the largest caliber hunting rifles as assault weapons, including the M1, which you previously stated is not worthy of such designation.
Among its many mandates are a permit requiring personal medical information, storage requirements and owner’s criminal liability for acts committed by unauthorized use of the firearm.
It is clear this legislation is not intended to prevent crime but instead to impose such a burden that many owners will finally say the heck with it.
Well I won’t, and I will encourage my friends to vote no on I-1639.
