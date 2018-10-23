Arts initiative: Heart and soul need a lift

Over my years as a local pastor, I witnessed and experienced the way the arts can create community, reframe life’s questions and nurture the soul.
I have had the privilege of reading poems, welcoming artist and writers as well as hosting the award-winning Blues Vespers for 13- plus years.
This has given me a deepened respect and appreciation for those who create and perform. They are the heart and soul of the city.
Tacoma’s vibrant arts scene is a blessing and a source of strength and unity in a time when we need it.
This Election Day, we have the opportunity to say yes to creativity and the arts by voting for the Tacoma Creates initiative. We have the chance to say something positive and expand opportunities for arts in neighborhoods.
We have the opportunity to support those who create and bring joy. Join me in voting yes on Proposition 1.
(Brown is the former pastor of Immanuel Presbyterian Church. )
