Climate change: Evidence in my backyard

Across the stream in my backyard is a forest. There are two Western Hemlock trees that are dying.
The experts say they are suffering from increased temperatures and more water won’t help because the sun is too much for them; they must be removed. Besides the sadness of having to see these trees chopped down, I have to foot the bill.
The effects of climate change are in our backyards, Washington citizens. We need to vote yes on Initiative 1631.
I understand not wanting higher gas prices, but the price of doing nothing is higher.
