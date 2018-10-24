Library levy: Question it, then vote for it

Like many voters, and as a local businessperson, I am all about my family living within our means. As a member of Pierce County Library System’s community advisory committee, I was skeptical in looking at a potential property tax increase.
Committee members asked Library officials many questions. We were impressed with how the system had cut and saved during the past decade to make ends meet to serve the 600,000 people in its service area.
We unanimously told library leaders they must ask voters to restore funding and stop cutting. It has been 12 years since voters were asked to support a library levy.
Proposition 1 restores books and much more. It would keep all 20 libraries open; support 1.5 million books, e-books and other materials; and fund classes and events.
Without the restored levy, the Library will have fewer hours, books, and classes – and close up to three libraries.
As a local Realtor, I know that libraries attract people to communities. Please vote yes.
