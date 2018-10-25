Climate change: Complacency catching up with us

Earlier this month the 2018 Nobel Prize for Economic Science was announced, and the co-winner was Yale economist William Nordhaus for his pioneering work on climate change and carbon taxation.
Washington voters should vote yes on Initiative 1631 and affirm we are part of the solution.
The initiative is not perfect and will involve cost. But the benefits of carbon reduction dwarf the opposition’s irresponsible diatribes about cost.
I support I-1631 because it’s in alignment with my interests concerning global, racial, economic and environmental justice. Climate change is not just a “white” person’s issue; it is the issue for our time.
Leroy “Satchel” Paige, the legendary Hall of Fame baseball pitcher, philosopher and cultural icon , said it best :“Don’t look back, something might be gaining on you.”
In our case, that something is climate complacency.
