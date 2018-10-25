School bond: Visit a campus, have eyes opened

Voters in the Bethel School District: If you are inclined to vote yes for the upcoming bond, great!
If you are inclined to vote no, please spend a few minutes in any of our overcrowded schools - especially one of the high schools - before casting your ballot.
I challenge anyone to try to make it to class on time while going to a locker and then trying to make your way through the rivers of humanity our students are forced to navigate in the hallways.
The situation is made worse when students have classes in outdated portables.
Some facts to consider:
▪ Student population grew 267 students (head count) this year. That is a total of 717 more students in two years, the equivalent of a middle school.
▪ The last new school was opened in 2009, and since then we have grown by nearly 2,200 students.
▪ In addition to 400 houses currently under construction, an additional 1,800 are planned.
Please vote yes for the bond because our kids deserve better. If you are military, please see your unit voting assistance officer.
