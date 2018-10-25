Soda taxes: Let’s educate low-income folks instead

Re: “Don’t drink the Kool-Aid on Initiative 1634,” (TNT editorial, 10/10).
There’s no proof a soda tax will reduce obesity, but perhaps educating people in how to plan, shop and cook healthy foods will.
This could be done through the Health Department since lower-income people seem most at risk for a diet consisting of food that’s frozen, comes out of a can or eaten at a fast food restaurant.
Perhaps such a program could be linked to approval for food stamps.
Your editorial mentions that some cities might adopt a soda tax to fund a variety of civic projects. This is exactly why I-1634 should be enacted. This loophole should be closed so that it doesn’t become another burden for taxpayers.
Soda taxes are touted as a sin tax that’s the cure for obesity linked to sugar-laden drinks. Exactly what evidence proves that obesity rates have fallen in areas where a soda tax is in existence?
This is just a backdoor way for cities to enact another tax burden with unspecified directives on how the money is to be spent.
There are more straightforward ways to fund civic projects.
Comments