Election: Golden ticket for Puyallup area

We are very lucky to be living in the 25th Legislative District. Our good fortune has brought us two extremely qualified candidates for state Legislature.
For Position 1, we have Jamie Smith, a skilled civics teacher from Rogers High School who helps shape the daily lives of students and their families. Fresh off the fight for higher teacher salaries, she has a track record of defending our community.
For Position 2, we have Brian Duthie, who served his country first in the Air Force in Iraq and currently as a firefighter and EMT. His daily interaction with those facing some of the worst situations in life gives him the compassion and knowledge to represent the underserved in our community.
Smith and Duthie represent the most important parts of our community: public education and public safety. Let us seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to send a golden ticket to Olympia.
