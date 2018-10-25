I-1631: Tacoma ready for carbon tax

It’s time for the Tacoma community to take on climate change. By voting “Yes” on Initiative1631, we can move our local economy towards sustainable energy, create jobs and lead the nation in tackling greenhouse gas emissions.
The city of Tacoma’s Climate Resilience study found that Tacoma is already experiencing the impacts of climate change, and will face even more significant impacts in coming decades.
Tacoma is 1.3 degrees warmer than a century ago, which means more dangerous heatwaves, more extreme rainfall events, higher sea level in the Sound and shrinking glaciers on Mount Rainier.
The study found that if we don’t take action, much of the Interstate 5 corridor will be at risk of tidal flooding. Shrinking glaciers and drier summers will mean as much as 80 percent less water in our watershed.
We can prevent much of this damage. Let’s pass I-1631 and pave the wave for climate action.
