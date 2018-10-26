Election: Trump’s foreign failures can’t continue

Remember the campaign promise Donald Trump made? Winning the war in the Middle East is easy, he said, promising to call in his best generals, have them come up with a plan and win within a year.
It’s been close to two years and the Taliban have increased their influence in Afghanistan to the point that U.S. soldiers and officials move strictly by air between towns and outposts.
Generals ask for and get more troops, and vow that they will win by simply seeking out and killing the enemy.
The president travels from country to country alienating allies and cozying up to countries like Russia, North Korea and China.
He came away from a meeting with the North Korean leader, bragging that he had denuclearized the Korean Peninsula. In fact, there has been no evidence that Kim Jong Un has eliminated any of his nuclear weapons.
The Republican Congress sits back and supports Trump’s decisions, regardless of consequences.
Ballots are out, and it’s not too soon to start making changes in the nation’s capital.
Charles Hall, Spanaway
