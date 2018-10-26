Fake write-in: Integrity goes down the drain

Republicans running for office should be ashamed of being associated with the GOP, which evidently now stands for Greed Over Patriotism.
Don’t let the flag lapel pins fool you; real patriots do not lie or cheat in order to win, but rather insist on fair and democratic elections as the underpinnings of our democracy.
Two unpatriotic Republican operatives have sent out tens of thousands of fraudulent mailers in an attempt to split the progressive vote so that a conservative candidate will win a seat in the Legislature through cheating. Don’t be fooled; there is no write-in campaign.
Whatever happened to the American values of honesty and decency, as exemplified by the grade school story about George Washington, the father of our country, who bravely admitted to chopping down the cherry tree?
Victoria A. Martin, Gig Harbor
