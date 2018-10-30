Synagogue shooting: Tacoma Jews say thanks

On behalf of Temple Beth El, I want to thank the community for their show of love and support in response to the tragic shooting at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.
We are grateful to know that the voices of love, caring, solidarity and friendship resonate throughout Tacoma and Pierce County and that we stand as one against hatred, fear and prejudice.
We are proud to be a congregation that participates in the National Refugee Shabbat sponsored by HIAS and will continue to raise our voice in support of immigrants and a U.S. immigration policy that makes us proud.
(Kadden is rabbi at Temple Beth El.)
