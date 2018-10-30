Peninsula: GOP candidates won’t let us down

I urge voters of Gig Harbor and the 26th Legislative District to cast their votes for Marty McClendon for state Senate, Reps. Jesse Young and Michelle Caldier for House, and David Olson for County Council District 7.
I know these great people and know what’s in their heart. They are all people of integrity, are hardworking and have empathy for all. All have proven records that back up what they say.
These candidates share a commitment to restrain increased taxes, fees, and regulations that impact our daily lives and economy. We need elected officials that will look at taxes and regulations as a last resort, not the first course of action as their opponents do.
