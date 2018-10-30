Carbon tax: Washington can be heroic, historic

Al Gore did his best to warn us in 2006 that time was running out and that we had roughly ten years to avert climate change disaster by doing difficult but possible things.
Now, 12 years later, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change tells us that yes, time is really up, and avoiding cataclysmic disaster will require heroic actions that are unlikely if not impossible.
Washington voters have the opportunity to do something truly heroic and historic by saying yes to Initiative 1631, which would create the first carbon tax in the country.
Every cent raised will go toward solving climate-related problems or protecting the environment. It’s not perfect, it’s just the right and necessary thing to do. It’s what heroes do.
